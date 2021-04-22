Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media account on Wednesday (April 21) to share the news and requested everyone for prayers.

She says she has mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home.

"I just received my Covid test reports from the airport authorities, which was done a day before 19 April and I have just tested positive for Covid. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday,” read her post.

The actress urged everyone who had met her to get themselves tested.

"All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe ALLAH BLESS YOU ALL,” further read her post.

Arshi Khan is known for her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The 28-year-old was a contestant in season 11 of the popular reality show and then reappeared in the latest season 14 as a wild card contestant. Arshi is also part of the OTT series ‘Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan’. She will also be seen in a Punjabi music video soon.