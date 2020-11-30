हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai's bikini photoshoot sets temperature soaring on internet!

Rashami Desai is a social media sensation and has a huge fan following on Instagram. 

Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai&#039;s bikini photoshoot sets temperature soaring on internet!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imrashamidesai

New Delhi: TV star Rashami Desai has set social media on fire with her bikini photoshoot! She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself standing in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini underneath a white sheer dress. "Go with the flow," the actress captioned her post.

Rashami exudes oomph in the photos which have now taken over the internet. Her bold and beautiful avatar is being loved by her fans and many of her colleagues have also dropped their wonderful comments on the post.

Here are the photos which Rashami Desai posted:

Rashami Desai was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She is a social media sensation and has a huge fan following on Instagram. Post 'Bigg Boss', she entered Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' as Shalakha. 

Her Instagram account is a pool of some gorgeous photos and they often make it to the trends list.

On the work front, Rashami is all set to enter the digital world, and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image. The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series 'Tandoor', an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

Rashami Desai
