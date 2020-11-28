Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan calls 'halal love' beautiful, shares new viral wedding pics with hubby Mufti Anas Sayied!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and 'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan recently got married to Mufti Anas Sayied in a private ceremony with family in attendance. After quitting showbiz early this year, Sana Khan announced her wedding on Instagram leaving her fans surprised.

Sana Khan, who has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage dropped a few more unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony dressed in a fairy white princess gown. She wrote in the caption: Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you

Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai

Kya already a week

In an intimate ceremony, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Sayed from Surat, Gujarat. Her wedding video went viral with her walking hand-in-hand with her man wearing a white flowy gown.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.