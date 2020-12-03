हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sana Khan

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan drops new pic with hubby Mufti Anas Sayied, fans make it viral!

Sana Khan, who has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage shared a new picture with hubby Anas Sayied on Instagram story.

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan drops new pic with hubby Mufti Anas Sayied, fans make it viral!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame actress Sana Khan hogged the limelight for recently marrying Mufti Anas Sayied in a private ceremony with family in attendance. After quitting showbiz early this year, Sana Khan announced her wedding on Instagram leaving her fans surprised. 

Sana Khan, who has changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan after marriage shared a new picture with hubby Anas Sayied on Instagram story. Here's a screen grab: 

Fans loved it so much that the picture went viral on social media and several fan pages shared it too. 

Earlier, Sana dropped a few unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony dressed in a fairy white princess gown.

In an intimate ceremony, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Sayed from Surat, Gujarat. Her wedding video went viral with her walking hand-in-hand with her man wearing a white flowy gown. 

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'. 

 

