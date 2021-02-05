हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

shehnaaz gill

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla married? This viral pic of 'Punjab ki Katrina' with sindoor says so

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27 and on her birthday eve guess who was with her? Well, no prize for guessing that it was none other than good friend Sidharth Shukla along with their respective families. 

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla married? This viral pic of &#039;Punjab ki Katrina&#039; with sindoor says so
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: If you are reality TV 'Bigg Boss' fans then in all possibilities, you must have seen the most popular season 13 of the show. Winner Sidharth Shukla and 'Punjab Ki Katrina' aka Shehnaaz Gill remained two of the most talked-about contestants besides others. 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry was loved by fans and it's not just on the show. Even a year after the season ended SidNaz shippers eagerly wait to see the two good friends together. 

Now, a picture of Shehnaaz wearing a sindoor on her forehead and posing with Sidharth Shukla has hit the internet. So, are they married? Well, to get your facts right, NO they are not. 

It is a photoshopped image by a fan. Many of their followers often create several fan-art pictures to express their love and admiration. 

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27 and on her birthday eve guess who was with her? Well, no prize for guessing that it was none other than good friend Sidharth Shukla along with their respective families. 

The two have featured on several hit music videos post their Bigg Boss 13 stint.

So, you can hold your butterflies for now!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Kaur GillSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13shehnaaz gill marriagesidharth shukla marriage
Next
Story

Why Amrita Puri is drawn to scripts about Army life
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M50S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's new slogan in protest of BJP's Rath Yatra