Bigg Boss OTT 1 Winner Divya Agarwal Reacts Strongly To Divorce Rumours, Says 'I Made No Noise...'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 winner and reality TV star Divya Agarwal married her restaurateur boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year. With all things lovey-dovey out there on social media, the couple hogged attention for their PDA as well. However, fans were shocked by the sudden reports of their alleged divorce making headlines.

What led to this speculation is Divya Agarwal's latest social media activity. She deleted a lot of her pictures from Instagram and of which included some of her wedding photos as well. This fuelled the divorce rumours online. However, quashing all these reports as mere figment of someone's imagination, Divya wrote a note on IG story reading: "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now - the babies or divorce... None of it is happening."

"In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me."

On the work front, Divya Agarwal has featured in many reality shows including Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. She also won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She has also featured in the web-series Cartel, Abhay among others.

She also hosted the show MTV Ace the Quarantine.