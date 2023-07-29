trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642205
PUNEET SUPERSTAR

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar To Be Seen In THIS Reality Show Now - Read Here

On his participation in the reality show 'Lock Upp,' he said, “Vese mujhe batane se mana kiya gaya tha lekin me yaha pe announce kar deta hu mereko koi dikkat nahi hai. Darasal ab me Lock Upp me aane vaala hu. Lock Upp ka mere pe bahot dino se offer araha hai to ab me Lock Upp me jaane vaala hu bahot jald aap log mujhe vahan dekhne vaale hai.”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
  • 'Lock Upp' will be hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut
  • The live happened a day after Puneet’s Instagram account was suspended

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar To Be Seen In THIS Reality Show Now - Read Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media influencer Puneet Superstar delighted his fans today as he made a major announcement on the Eloelo app. The superstar confirmed his participation in the reality show 'Lock Upp' which will be hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut. 

The live happened a day after Puneet’s Instagram account with more than 3 million followers was suspended. He said that he was feeling depressed after his Instagram account got disabled and he found the Eloelo app as a savior to express his thoughts. He stated, “Puneet Superstar ye vaada karne vaala hai ki jab tak mera mera account start nahi hota tab tak me Eloelo app par live aata rahuga har doosre teesre din”.

On his participation in the reality show 'Lock Upp,' he said, “Vese mujhe batane se mana kiya gaya tha lekin me yaha pe announce kar deta hu mereko koi dikkat nahi hai. Darasal ab me Lock Upp me aane vaala hu. Lock Upp ka mere pe bahot dino se offer araha hai to ab me Lock Upp me jaane vaala hu bahot jald aap log mujhe vahan dekhne vaale hai.”

Speaking about the 'Lock Upp' host Kangana Ranaut, Puneet said, “Saamne Kangana ji baithi hongi jaise hi me show me entry lunga sabse pehle me yahi boluga ki Kangana ji me aapse bahot jyada pyaar karta hu or aap bhi mujhse bahot jyada pyaar kartu ho. Or uske baad pyaar ho jayega, hamari shaadi ho jayegi, or hamare jaise 2 gore chitte bacche paida ho jayege.”

Additionally, Puneet Superstar gave statements about renowned Youtuber and Bigg Boss contestant Elvish Yadav and stated that he is not fit for Bigg Boss. He said, “Vo asal me seedha saadha ladka hai, ghar grehasti ka ladka hai, accha banda hai, Ye uske bass ki nahi hai. Vo comedy kar sakta hai, video bana sakta hai, gaadi-vaadi chala sakta, usko galat liya hai in logo ne mere hisaab se.”

Thereafter, Puneet bulldozed his fans with his extravagent statements. He also claimed that the 'Bhaijan of Bollywood,'Salman Khan, copies his style. Making another bold claim, Puneet said that he’s the Lord and asked his fans to build his temples. He further said that Ambani ji called him and he is signing a 3 lac crore worth project with the Ambani’s. Additionally, he also spoke about Youtuber Dhruv Rathee, rapper MC Stan, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Akanksha Puri, and Aryan Khan.

