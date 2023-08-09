Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan's Whopping Net Worth, Monthly Earnings

New Delhi: The successful season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT is now awaiting its curtains as the grand finale is nearing this weekend. With Salman Khan hosting the digital version of the reality show, the entertainment on his special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes took the ratings up a notch. With days ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale, there are famous YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar inside the house.

WHAT IS ELVISH YADAV'S NET WORTH, MONTHLY INCOME?

One of the top YouTubers in India, Elvish has a 16 million huge fanbase on the video-streaming channel. He has 11.8 Million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million fans on Facebook. As per a report in Lifestyleasia.com, Elvish's net worth stands at Rs 2 Crore. His earnings come from brand collaborations and social media platforms. He reportedly earns Rs 8 – 10 lakh in a month.



Also, he is a proud owner of a clothing brand called Systumm Clothing. Ya, the word 'system' became a famous catch-phrase inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and now outside too.

According to FilmiBeat, he’s earning a whopping INR 15-20 lakh on the show.

LUXURY THINGS OWNED BY ELVISH YADAV

Reportedly, the popular YouTuber owns a Porsche 718 Boxster worth crores in India, a Royal Enfield Classic 350. He also owns an expensive Hyundai car.

WHAT IS ABHISHEK MALHAN AKA FUKRA INSAAN'S NET WORTH, MONTHLY INCOME?

Another famous YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan enjoys a huge subscriber base of 7.44 Million on one of his channels. He has 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

According to Lifestyleasia.com report, Fukra Insaan is reportedly earning Rs 30,000 every week on Bigg Boss OTT 2. As per Times Of India.com, his approximate net worth equals Rs 2 crore.

According to CarBike360.com, he owns a Jaguar F-Pace, a luxury SUV, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. He also owns a Tata Harrier. And recently, the family purchased a super luxe house worth crores in NCR.

So, who are you rooting for as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner?