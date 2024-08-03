Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Gets Titled The ‘Youngest And Fittest Host’ From Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' has concluded, leaving fans with plenty of memorable moments. The finale featured 'Stree 2' stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who praised Anil Kapoor on his hosting debut with the reality show. The two called Kapoor the 'Youngest and Fittest Host'. This is not the first time when the legendary actor's fitness and looks have become talk-of-the-town.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal also lauded Anil Kapoor's dedication to fitness during his appearance on the show. He dedicated his film's viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ to him.

Producer Rory Millikin of the docu-series 'Rennervations', which featured Kapoor along with Jeremy Renner, had also dropped a comment on the actor's picture to praise his physique. Millikin commented, "I don't know who's more shredded, you or Arnold in the foreground :) Looking good brutha," the comment read.

Anil Kapoor's hosting debut was received well by the audiences, and the show's ratings are proof. The actor brought his years of experience on the stage as a host, and his infectious energy instantly made him a favorite among the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' audiences as well as his fans.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is preparing for 'Subedaar', his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. He is also rumored to be joining YRF's spy universe.