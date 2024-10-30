Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Reacts To His Fourth Marriage; This Is What Payal Malik Has To Say

New Delhi: Armaan Malik who made a lot of news with his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik is once again making headlines for his fourth marriage. Several reports claim Armaan getting married fit the third time and he was also seen posing with the said lady who reportedly kept Karwa Chauth for him as Laksh the name of the lady had written the name of the YouTuber 'Sandeep'.

However seems like these are baseless speculations, Armaan has himself rubbished the news and claimed that the picture that is doing the rounds is with his kid's caretaker and he is only surprised how people jump to conclusions so quickly.

The trio shared the vlog where they clarified the rumours about his fourth marriage. Armaan said," Usski life me kisika naam Sandeep hoga ya usski jisse engagement hone wali hogi, usska and that’s why she got it in her Karwa Chauth. Not because it’s my real name".

Payal firmly reacted and clarified that only she and Kritika are his wives