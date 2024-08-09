Bigg Boss OTT 3 Star Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On Picking Roles, Says 'I Approach The Script As A Reader'

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, recently bagged the 2nd runner-up spot on Bigg Boss OTT 3 winning a million hearts nonetheless. He is not all set to star in JioCinema Premium’s upcoming detective drama series 'Shekhar Home'. The show set to release from 14th August is a nostalgic tribute to a time when technology was scarce and human ingenuity was paramount.

In this series, Kay Kay Menon plays the titular Shekhar Home, an eccentric yet brilliant detective. Shorey joins the cast as Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor who unexpectedly becomes Homes’ ally. Together, they navigate a series of thrilling mysteries across East India, tackling cases that span from blackmail and murder to the supernatural.

In a recent conversation, Ranvir opened up on his experience in the OTT space and how he chooses his roles, stating, “The OTT space is consolidating, and people are increasingly seeking out quality work. As a viewer, you have access to a diverse range of genres, from saga and avant-garde to cutting-edge content. When choosing roles, I approach the script as a reader or audience member first. I consider whether the role is significant to the plot, as my primary interest lies in the story.”

A captivating detective drama that will keep you on the edge, Shekhar Home is all set to release on 14th August on JioCinema Premium.