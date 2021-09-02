Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 written updates: Nia Sharma enters the house, Neha Bhasin gives oil massage to Pratik Sehajpal!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the housemates witnessed a wild card entry into the house - actress Nia Sharma. Yes, you heard that right. Nia entered the show with a smashing introduction and won everyone's heart the moment she walked into the Bigg Boss OTT house. She wore an elegant golden dress and complimented all the contestants on their performances.

Bigg Boss announced Nia Sharma as the Boss Lady of the house and told her that she's in charge of the house for the day. Bigg Boss also gave Nia coins that she had to distribute to housemates if and when they managed to impress her.

When Nia entered the house, all of the male contestants were drooling over her stunning looks including Pratik Sehajpal. This made Neha Bhasin a bit jealous and she told Pratik to not break their connection to be with Nia Sharma. However, Pratik assures Neha that he doesn't want to change his connection.

Nia talked to all the contestants individually and gave her opinion on their performance on the show. She told Raqesh that she doesn't know him as he hasn't let his personality shine in the show.

Nia also connected with Divya Agarwal and told her that she would like to be her connection on the show. While talking to Moose, Nia told her that she hides behind Nishant's shadow and advised her to be more independent.

Coming back to the task, Nia first asked Neha to give Pratik an oil massage on his body. This raised many eyebrows in the house as Neha and Pratik have been getting quite close lately.

Nia then asked Raqesh to open up on his vulnerability, his fears and told him to speak his truth as it was his birthday as well. He spoke about the comments that people make on him and asked his housemates to go easy on him as he's a 'slow learner'. Talking about Shamita Shetty, he said that he likes her and that they will stay connected after the show also.

Later, Neha entertains the whole house by mimicking other contestants. Everyone had a good, hearty laugh during Neha's performance which was heartwarming to watch.

Although there was a lot of goofs and gags in the house after Nia entered. A few connections had arguments as the day ended such as Shamita-Raqesh and Milind-Akshara. Other housemates interjected to help the connections in solving their disgareements.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.