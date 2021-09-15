Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship is boring, says Moose Jattana

New Delhi: Moose Jattana, one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss OTT, was eliminated from Karan Johar's hosted show last Sunday. Her elimination broke many hearts as she was a popular contestant on the reality show and people loved seeing her chemistry with Nishant Bhat.

Post her eviction, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Moose Jattana aka Muskaan Jattana expressed her views on Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's closeness on the show. Raqesh and Shamita have admitted to liking each other on the show and have expressed on several occasions that they are just friends. In fact, their chemistry has been liked by many.

However, Moose Jattana has a completely different view on it. She said, "I found Raqesh and Shamita's relationship quite boring. I feel ye baat karne layak hi nahi hai because ye interesting hi nahi tha. Aur mera koi lena dena nahi hai unse."

The viral sensation and social activist also expressed that the she feel show host Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita. She also questioned viewers' liking towards Shamita and said 'she wasn't a good player afterall'. "I don't know why he has been but I do think he has been biased. I feel that is unnecessary. Shamita is not a good player and I don't know why people like her so much. I don't know why he has been doing it but I feel reality shows should be a reality show. This is a fake reality. It is for people to show how they are but if these people keep putting their own views then what is use of reality shows," Moose Jattana said.

She also said that Nishant has all the winning qualities and feels Pratik is the 'sacche dil wala' player in the Bigg Boss OTT house. "I feel Pratik is a man of pure heart. Whatever he does, even when he is angry, is real. He supports those who stand by him. He is actually attached to his people and he gets emotional and that is because his heart is pure."