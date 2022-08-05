NEW DELHI: Actress Alaya F is currntly having the time of her life in the celeb-favourite destination Maldives. The 24-year-old, who made her her debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' set the instagram on fire after she dropped a few photos of her in bikini. The diva posed boldly for the camera against the scenic blue sky and flaunted her curves in the steal-worthy bikini.

ALAYA F'S SIZZLING HOT PICS

Alaya F sent her fans into tizzy after she dropped her sexy beach photos. She wore a halter neck bikini top which she came with matching bottoms and tie-up strongs on the sides. A pair of statement earrings is what she chose to style her beachwear with. No wonder, she looked hot as hell in this turquoise bikini. "My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses," she captioned the photo. Fans have flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis.

ALAYA F PERFORMS YOGA IN BIKINI

Alaya F proved that she loves to take things a notch higher. The actress shared another video from her exotic vacation where she is seen performing Natarajasana, which is a complex yoga asana and involves balancing self on one leg. She is seen standing on a net while performing the yoga. In the caption, Alaya admits that she has "little regard" for her safety. "As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety…Totally worth it for magic moments like these," her caption read.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Alaya F has films like 'U Turn' and 'Freddy' in her kitty. She also has 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani' with Amrita Puri, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.