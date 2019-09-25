close

Bill Murray

Bill Murray to go on with charity golf tournament

However, tournament organisers said Murray was not in his car at the time of the crash.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Bill Murray has been given the all-clear to play in a golf tournament this week after reports he was involved in a car crash.

The movie star and golf fanatic is scheduled to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, alongside Justin Timberlake, Greg Kinnear, Luke Wilson and Matthew Goode in Fife, Scotland on Thursday but it was feared he would be a no-show after the four-vehicle accident on Tuesday lunchtime, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, tournament organisers said Murray was not in his car at the time of the crash.

"A car that had taken Bill Murray into St. Andrews (golf course) was in a minor accident. Nobody was hurt. Bill Murray was not in the car at the time of the collision, he was not injured, and he will be playing in the Championship," said a spokesperson.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will take place on three of the most historic courses in the world, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, over the weekend.

Murray was spotted playing golf at St. Andrews with Timberlake, cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne, and professional golfer Justin Rose on Tuesday.

 

