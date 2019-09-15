Billie Eilish to donate her music fest's fee

Los Angeles: Singer Billie Eilish has decided to donate part of her Music Midtown festival fee to charity.

The "Bad guy" hitmaker took to her Instagram account and shared that she will give away a part of her guarantee to Planned Parenthood Southeast, after the state of Georgia imposed new laws that restrict the circumstances in which women are legally able to have an abortion, reports femalefirst.co.uk

"ATLANTA. one of my favorite places in the world, to be in, and play shows. but i do not love the state's lawmaker's decision to take away women's rights. i still cannot believe we are even having this conversation in 2019. i'm dedicating my performance and donating a portion of my guarantee to @plannedparenthood. we need this organization more than ever. swipe up to learn more and join me to sign the petition, and if you have any spare change, donate," Billie wrote.

Last month, Billie was among 136 artists who joined Planned Parenthood -- an NGO that provides reproductive health care -- to protest laws in states across the US that restrict abortion.