Billy Porter responds to first-ever Emmy nomination, says he is "thrilled"

Washington D.C.: American singer-actor Billy Porter is on cloud nine over his first-ever Emmy nomination and said, "I`m so thrilled to sort of be counted in the number."

"Oh my god. I just, I`m so thrilled to sort of be counted in the number," he told Daily Pop as cited by E! News.

After three decades "in the business," he is now officially being recognised for his work on the small screen.

The 2019 Emmy Award nominations were announced last night and Billy received a coveted nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his standout performance in `Pose`, FX`s dynamic drama series about New York City`s queer ballroom scene in the 80s and 90s.

And going by his comments to Daily Pop, it sounds like Billy can relate to the award committee`s feelings about his character as well as the show itself.

"It`s so great to have this part, have this show that really speaks the truth," Billy said, adding that "in a world with a lot of hate," the series "speaks love" and "life."He also told the hosts that he`s especially moved knowing he`s able to be "a part of telling that story to the world, reminding people that the LGBTQ people of the colour community is here. We`re not going nowhere, we`ve been here. And you know, it`s time to change the world, honey.

"HBO`s insanely popular show `Game of Thrones` received the maximum number of nominations --a record-breaking 32 nods. But `Pose` also made history for all the right reasons.Ryan Murphy and Steven Canal`s series received six nominations, marking a major breakthrough for transgender representation on TV.

Pose made history by casting five transgender actors in series regular roles when the show was first announced in 2017.

The series also had the largest LGBTQ presence on a primetime series.Billy, who plays the exuberant ballroom emcee and fashion designer Pray Tell in the series, was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. Others in the category include -- Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).

However, in the category of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the leading ladies of `Pose`-- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Evangelista), Indya Moore (Angel Evangelista) and Dominique Jackson (Elektra Abundance) were noticeably left out.