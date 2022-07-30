Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover set to become parents?

New Delhi: The buzz around actress Bipasha Basu's pregnancy has sparked off again. This time, several reports suggest that Bips and hubby Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child and will soon make an announcement.

Neither Bipasha nor KSG has made any official statement regarding the pregnancy as yet.

Earlier, when Bipasha Basu was spotted at a plush restaurant enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and family, she wore a blue oversized shirt dress and the duo posed for shutterbugs happily. Fans of the actress speculated that the star is in a family way and many dropped comments on pap Viral Bhayani's Instagram post as well.

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt.

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance.