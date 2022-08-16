NewsLifestylePeople
BIPASHA BASU

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, 'our baby will join us soon..., share ecstatic parents-to-be - See maternity photoshoot!

Bipasha Basu pregnancy news: The actress met Karan on the sets of "Alone" in 2015. The two got married in 2016. The actress was earlier dating actor John Abraham.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 01:20 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover have announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from her pregnancy shoot. In one picture, Bipasha is seen dressed in a white shirt while her husband Karan is seen lovingly kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the images: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

"Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

She added: "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga."

Bipasha met Karan on the sets of "Alone" in 2015. The two got married in 2016. The actress was earlier dating actor John Abraham.

 

