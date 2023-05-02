topStoriesenglish2602025
NewsLifestylePeople
BIPASHA BASU

Bipasha Basu Drops Photo With 'Whole World' Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022, almost six years after they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bipasha Basu Drops Photo With 'Whole World' Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi

MUMBAI: Actor Bipasha Basu on Tuesday dropped an adorable picture with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. The 'Raaz' actor took to Instagram and shared a photo where she can be seen kissing Devi and Karan is taking a selfie. 

Bipasha opted for a blue outfit while Devi looks cute in a blue striped frock with a white hairband. Karan wore a black T-shirt. Calling her family 'whole world', she wrote, "My whole world in a picture."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

As soon as she posted the family picture on social media, fans bombarded the comment section with blessings and love. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?