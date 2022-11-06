Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in new PIC with hubby Karan Singh Grover, calls it ‘My World’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, looked super cute as shared an adorable selfie with her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Taking to Instagram, the `Dhoom: 2` actor captioned the post, "My world." In the picture, Bipasha could be seen flaunting her full-grown baby bump and her pregnancy glow.

Bipasha Basu's Instagram story

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha Basu's post announcing her pregnancy

Bipasha also took to her Instagram handle to congratulate new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who were blessed with a baby girl today, I.e., November 6, 2022. "God bless little baby girl. Congratulations aliaabhatt and Ranbir," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film `Alone` in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.