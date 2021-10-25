हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bipasha Basu opens up on constant pregnancy rumours, says ‘speculations are always going to be there’

Bipasha Basu opens up on gaining weight and people speculating that she is pregnant.

Bipasha Basu opens up on constant pregnancy rumours, says ‘speculations are always going to be there’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who is known to be super fit, has been speculated to be pregnant after gaining some weight. The actress, who is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, dismisses the pregnancy rumours but says she is not angry because of them as she knows they are coming from a place of love as people are wishing her a baby.

“I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby,” shared the 42 years old actress to Hindustan Times.

She further added, “They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad”.

 

Bipasha was recently vacationing with hubby Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives. The beautiful photos of the couple from the island nation send the internet into a tizzy.

The actress was last seen in web series Dangerous opposite Karan Singh Grover.

