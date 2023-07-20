Bipasha Basu Posts About Daughter Devi's First Trip, Calls It 'Super Hit'

Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu posted an adorable picture of her daughter Devi on her Instagram handle and shared her experience of her first holiday with her daughter. She wrote in the caption, “Devi’s first holiday was a super hit”. She shared a glimpse of her holiday by sharing a picture with her daughter and husband Karan Singh Grover.



After her post, many of her fans reacted. One of the fans mentioned, “With wonderful parents everywhere and everything will be super hit." Another commented, “May God bless you with many many more happy holidays in the coming years."

Recently, she has also shared a video on her Instagram handle, which caught the attention of her fans in which she was seen grooving on the song ‘Chalo Tumko lekar chale’ from the film ‘Jism’.

She wrote in the caption, “Chalo Tumko Lekar Chalein..#loveyourself”. In the video, she was seen wearing a blue kaftan dress. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

