Bipasha Basu says her parents were skeptical about Karan Singh Grover because of his two failed marriages

New Delhi: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are head over heels in love with each other. The beautiful couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. However, the road to get married was not a smooth one for the duo. Bipasha revealed that her parents had reservations and were skeptical of her choice because of Karan’s two failed previous marriages. Before Bipasha, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actor was first married to Shraddha Nigam and later to Jennifer Winget.

Bipasha in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed what she told her parents to convince them. The actress tried to explain to them that failed marriages does not define a person.

“Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him,” the Raaz actress told Pinkvilla.

Before Karan, Bipasha was in a serious relationship with John Abraham. The two dated for nine years before calling it quits in 2011.

The actress further said, “Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true”.

Talking about Karan’s current rapport with her parents, she said it is great.