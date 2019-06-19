close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu shares hilarious meme on hubby Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Earlier, actor Ronit Roy played Mr Rishabh Bajaj on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Bipasha Basu shares hilarious meme on hubby Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

New Delhi: Karan Singh Grover will be seen playing the new Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. The news hogged limelight and netizens reacted to it positively.

Balaji Telefilms' backed 'Kasautii...' is one of the top TRP fetching shows on television and Karan has bagged the opportunity of playing the iconic character in the second part of the show.

Now, wifey and Bollywood star Bipasha Basu showered support to her hubby Karan but in her own funny way. She shared a hilarious meme going viral on internet.

In the photo caption, she wrote: “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj
Bachke rehna re...
Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj
Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj”

Earlier, actor Ronit Roy played Mr Rishabh Bajaj on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Here's how Karan will ace his Mr Bajaj look on the show: 

The reboot version of the show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan pas Prerna and Anurag whereas the original featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles.

 

 

Tags:
Bipasha BasuKaran Singh GroverRishabh BajajMr BajajKasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra names Arjun Kapoor as a better kisser than Sidharth Malhotra

Must Watch

PT47M52S

Om Birla appointed as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha