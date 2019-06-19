Bipasha Basu shares hilarious meme on hubby Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

New Delhi: Karan Singh Grover will be seen playing the new Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. The news hogged limelight and netizens reacted to it positively.

Balaji Telefilms' backed 'Kasautii...' is one of the top TRP fetching shows on television and Karan has bagged the opportunity of playing the iconic character in the second part of the show.

Now, wifey and Bollywood star Bipasha Basu showered support to her hubby Karan but in her own funny way. She shared a hilarious meme going viral on internet.

In the photo caption, she wrote: “Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj

Bachke rehna re...

Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj

Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj”

Earlier, actor Ronit Roy played Mr Rishabh Bajaj on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

The reboot version of the show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan pas Prerna and Anurag whereas the original featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles.