Bipasha Basu shares pics from her first 'sindoor khela' after marriage- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's bong beauty Bipasha Basu has shared pictures from her first sindoor khela. The actress has posted a series of pictures on Instagram which also features her husband Karan Singh Grover and her sister.

Through her Instagram post, Bipasha revealed that it is her first sindoor khela after marriage. The actress is married to Karan Singh Grover for over three years now.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, "First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa#durgadurga."

She also shared a video of Karan applying sindoor on her forehead. Watch the video here:

Bips can be seen in a traditional red and white Bengali saree while Karan looks dapper in a pristine white Kurta pyjama.

Karan and Bipasha got married on April 30th, 2016. They fell in love while shooting for a film titled Alone. Karan was earlier married to TV star Jennifer Winget.