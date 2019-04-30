Bipasha shares throwback video on wedding anniversary, pens heartfelt note

New Delhi: Bong beauty Bipasha Basu and TV's popular hunk Karan Singh Grover celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 30 and to mark this day special, Bips shared a throwback video from her wedding ceremony.

On Instagram, the actress posted two videos celebrating her big day. Also, it was her caption which won our hearts. She wrote: “I remember each and every person ... people I knew or strangers... everyone post our wedding told me that I looked like the happiest bride ever. The reason for that big smile on my face from that day till now... is You. Can’t believe it’s our 3rd wedding anniversary so fast. Thank you for loving me You are so so precious to me I love you @iamksgofficial #monkeyversary #monkeylove.”

The much-in-love duo tied the knot on April 30, 2016, and the two continue to give us major couple goals through their social media posts. The 'monkey love' that they share is often seen in pictures and videos posted by the couple on Instagram and Twitter.

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married. Their wedding was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt.

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance.