हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu steps out with fam-jam in oversized T-shirt dress, sparks pregnancy rumour - Watch

Model-actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted at a plush restaurant enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and family. While she looked pretty in a blue oversized shirt dress, the duo posed for shutterbugs happily.

Bipasha Basu steps out with fam-jam in oversized T-shirt dress, sparks pregnancy rumour - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted at a plush restaurant enjoying dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and family. While she looked pretty in a blue oversized shirt dress, the duo posed for shutterbugs happily.

Fans of the actress speculated that the star is in a family way and many dropped comments on pap Viral Bhayani's Instagram post as well. Take a look here: 

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt. 

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bipasha Basubipasha basu pregnancybipasha basu pregnantKaran Singh Grover
Next
Story

Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph on magazine cover, see her bold photos!

Must Watch

PT36M30S

DNA: Operation Ganga - Analysis of the ‘indecent character' of Indian students