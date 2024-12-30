Bipasha & Karan Demanded To Stay In Separate Rooms; Mika Singh Talks About Their Tantrums While Shooting For A Series

Mumbai: Mika Singh recently shared a series of shocking revelations about his experience producing the series Dangerous, which starred Bollywood’s iconic couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The renowned singer-turned-producer opened up about the difficulties he faced while working with the couple, describing the production process as far from smooth.

In a candid interview on the Kadak Podcast, Mika discussed how his initial plans for the show were derailed by various issues, including scheduling conflicts, creative differences, and some unexpected drama that came with having Bipasha and Karan on board. Mika had initially intended to cast Karan with a newcomer to keep the project within budget. However, Bipasha insisted on joining the series alongside her husband. While the couple technically fit within the financial constraints, Mika admitted that the experience was unpleasant.

“The shoot was full of issues. I had initially planned to cast Karan with a newcomer to keep the project within budget. But Bipasha insisted on joining, so we cast them both. Although they fit the budget, the experience turned out to be unpleasant,” Mika said.

The production encountered numerous hurdles, including a serious injury to Karan, who fractured his leg during a stunt scene, leading to further delays. Mika also revealed frustrations during the dubbing process, where the actors frequently cited excuses like sore throats, which added to the drama of the production.

Mika described how the couple’s demands complicated the project even more. He had originally booked a single room for them, as they were married, but they insisted on having separate rooms. The situation escalated when they demanded to move to a different hotel altogether. “I didn’t understand the logic,” Mika said, expressing his confusion over their behaviour.

Another point of contention came when the couple refused to film a kissing scene, despite having signed a contract that included it. Mika expressed frustration over their behaviour, remarking, “They are husband and wife, yet they created a drama about kissing each other on screen.” He also noted the stark contrast between how big production houses like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films were treated compared to smaller producers like himself. “These stars fall at the feet of big producers… but when it comes to smaller producers like me, their attitude completely changes.”

Mika confessed that the entire experience led him to reconsider his future in film production. “I’ve now decided to never produce a film again. And if anyone does consider it, they should give opportunities to newcomers instead,” he said.

The challenges he faced in the industry were further amplified by the advice he received from industry veterans like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar had warned him against producing the series, advising, “Why would you want to go through this? You’ve achieved so much already. Don’t waste your money. You’ll lose it all.” Salman Khan also shared his thoughts, suggesting that if Mika wanted to produce, he should star in the film himself, as he was more famous than the actors he had cast. Mika admitted he regretted not taking that advice, especially since the series didn’t work out as planned. “I invested so much money into it, and the series didn’t work. If I had starred in it, at least the songs would have become successful,” he reflected.

Despite the setbacks, Mika’s candid comments about his experience shed light on the difficulties faced by producers working with high-profile stars. As for Bipasha and Karan, the couple, who married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022, seem to have maintained their happiness. However, Mika’s negative experience with their behaviour on set has left him reconsidering his future in the film industry.