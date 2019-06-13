Birthday girl Disha Patani is the ultimate beach babe — Her swimsuit pics will blow your mind

Bollywood's new sweetheart Disha Patani turned a year older on Thursday. The 27-year-old has a killer body and svelte figure to die for. She can make anyone go weak in their knees with her appearance. She also has the cutest smile and is an amazing dancing skill.

An internet sensation, Disha has over 22 million fans on social media app Instagram and she keeps them engaged through regular updates. She often posts her gorgeous pictures in Calvin Klein attires. A true 'water babe', Disha's pictures in swimsuits and bikinis have often raised the heat, along with keeping her fans hooked on her Instagram account.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress undoubtedly has one of the finest bod in the industry and is often seen flaunting her toned body in two-pieces. And washboard abs and long tresses in those pics can undoubtedly give you sleepless nights.

As the hottie turns 27 today, we bring to you at least 15 pictures of the B-town beauty which can prove why she is the ultimate 'beach babe' of the industry.

(Photo courtesy: Instagram)

The lady has also been making headlines for her relationship with B-town hunk Tiger Shroff. And though the duo has been keeping mum on their relationship, their amazing chemistry and equation speak a thousand words.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Mohit Suri's 'Malang' which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020.