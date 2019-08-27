close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Dhupia

Birthday girl Neha Dhupia stuns in beachwear in Maldives- See pics

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia turned 39 on August 27. To celebrate her birthday,  the actress went to Maldives with her husband Angad Bedi. Neha, on Monday, shared a few droolworthy pictures from her exotic vacay in the Island city.

Birthday girl Neha Dhupia stuns in beachwear in Maldives- See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia turned 39 on August 27. To celebrate her birthday,  the actress went to Maldives with her husband Angad Bedi. Neha, on Monday, shared a few droolworthy pictures from her exotic vacay in the Island city.

Sharing the picture of herself and Angad, Neha wrote, " Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean... @centaragrandmaldives #maldives."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean... @centaragrandmaldives #maldives

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha was seen in a polka dots swimwear while Angad prefered to flaunt his shirtless look. 

In another picture shared by the actress, Neha can be seen posing in a neon shrug. She captioned the picture, " “Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... loving each day.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... loving each day ... thank you @centaragrandmaldives #ootd @since1988.in

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018.  In November same year, their daughter Mehr was born. Neha shared an adorable picture of the baby when she completed eight months.

The actress is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes", while Angad was last seen on-screen in "Soorma". 

Tags:
Neha DhupiaAngad Bediroadies real hero
Next
Story

Vidya Balan shares her casting couch experience, says director asked to go to her room

Must Watch

PT56S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour