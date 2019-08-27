Birthday girl Neha Dhupia stuns in beachwear in Maldives- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia turned 39 on August 27. To celebrate her birthday, the actress went to Maldives with her husband Angad Bedi. Neha, on Monday, shared a few droolworthy pictures from her exotic vacay in the Island city.

Sharing the picture of herself and Angad, Neha wrote, " Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean... @centaragrandmaldives #maldives."

Neha was seen in a polka dots swimwear while Angad prefered to flaunt his shirtless look.

In another picture shared by the actress, Neha can be seen posing in a neon shrug. She captioned the picture, " “Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... loving each day.”

Neha and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018. In November same year, their daughter Mehr was born. Neha shared an adorable picture of the baby when she completed eight months.

The actress is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes", while Angad was last seen on-screen in "Soorma".