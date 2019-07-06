Birthday special: Through the pages of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story

New Delhi: As we wait for actress Deepika Padukone to post a special birthday message for her husband Ranveer Singh, who turned 34 on Saturday, we have collated some of the best pictures of the couple just for all his fans out there. (You can thank us later).

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in London, where the couple is busy with their upcoming film '83. Earlier today, Ranveer did treat us to his first look as cricketer Kapil Dev from the film. He bears an uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev and said, "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV."

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer and Deepika, the power couple of the movie industry. They married in a two-part wedding ceremony in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. The couple first had a wedding as per Konkani traditions and later married in a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

Ranveer and Deepika dated for six years before tying the knot. However, they did not ever acknowledge their romance publically (but their Instagram exchange always revealed a different story).

Both of them are super successful in their careers and together, they have made three blockbuster films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' - all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who played a massive role in their love story.

'Finding Fanny' is another film in which the couple shared screen space, but Ranveer starred in a cameo and Deepika was cast opposite Arjun Kapoor.

Kabir Khan's '83 is Ranveer and Deepika's next film together. She stars as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Ranveer debuted in the industry in 2010 opposite Anushka Sharma in 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. Over the years, with each of his films, he has proved his mettle as an actor. Apart from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', Ranveer has successful films like 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Lootera', 'Gunday', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Simmba' and 'Gully Boy' on his resume.

Here's wishing Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday!