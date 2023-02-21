topStoriesenglish2575576
NewsLifestylePeople
HARRY STYLES

Bizzare! Harry Styles Drinks out of Shoe During Australia Concert- Watch

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I`ve ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:52 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe`s contents before putting it back on his foot.
  • "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I`ve ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Trending Photos

Bizzare! Harry Styles Drinks out of Shoe During Australia Concert- Watch

New Delhi: Singer Harry Styles surprised everyone by kicking off his concert with an Aussie tradition. The `As It Was` chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth Monday night and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker, Page Six reported.

Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe`s contents before putting it back on his foot. "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I`ve ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, leaving several netizens uneasy. "This is so horrible," a social media user commented."Why Harry Why," another one wrote.

Harry jetted off to Australia shortly after appearing at this year`s Brit awards in London, where he won all four awards he was nominated for, including best artist, best song for As It Was, best album for Harry`s House and best pop/R&B act.

Live Tv

Harry StylesHarry Styles viral videoHarry Styles drinks from shoeHarry Styles concert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'