Bizzare! Harry Styles Drinks out of Shoe During Australia Concert- Watch

New Delhi: Singer Harry Styles surprised everyone by kicking off his concert with an Aussie tradition. The `As It Was` chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth Monday night and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker, Page Six reported.

Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe`s contents before putting it back on his foot. "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I`ve ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Harry Styles fazendo shoey. Ppic.twitter.com/eSqNiCC42N — Daniel Ricciardo Brazil (@RicciardoBrazil) February 21, 2023

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, leaving several netizens uneasy. "This is so horrible," a social media user commented."Why Harry Why," another one wrote.

Harry jetted off to Australia shortly after appearing at this year`s Brit awards in London, where he won all four awards he was nominated for, including best artist, best song for As It Was, best album for Harry`s House and best pop/R&B act.