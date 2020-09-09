BJP MP Subramanian Swamy backs Kangana Ranaut, says ‘we are with her in this struggle’

MUMBAI: BJP’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) jumped in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and assured her that he is with her in her struggle.

The BJP leader took to Twiter and tweeted, “Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle."

The tweet from Subramanian Swamy came shortly after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, which on Tuesday served a 'stop-work' notice to Ranaut, demolished her “alleged unauthorised construction at her office in Mumbai” on Wednesday.

The office is situated in Mumbai`s Pali Hills.

Kangana Ranaut, who is on her way to Mumbai from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, tweeted photographs of the demolition drive. While Ranaut is yet to reach Mumbai, her lawyer filed a plea in Bombay High Court challenging BMC's decision to undertake a demolition drive.

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now,” Ranaut said, reiterating her reference to the PoK.

A massive political row had erupted over Ranaut's remarks and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked the “Queen” actor to not return to Mumbai if she felt that the city was not safe.

"A girl (Kangana Ranaut ) from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it. Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her," he had said.

Targeting the actor, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP said that Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana Ranaut and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police.

However, in some sort of breather to her, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

Amid all this, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the `Queen` actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.