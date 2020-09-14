BJP planning to bring Kangana Rananut to Bihar as star campaigner, here's what Devendra Fadnavis said

Amid speculations that the BJP is planning to rope in Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as one of its star campaigners for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the party is not planning to bring in Kangana as star campaigner.

Fadnavis also took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying it seems that that the Shiv Sena chief is "more interested in fighting Kangana than battling corona".

"We need no other star campaigner as the NDA has, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner," Fadnavis told reporters. It is to be noted that the former Maharashtra CM has been appointed as the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar.

Commenting on the war of words between Shiv Sena and Kangana following the demolition of the actor's home in Mumbai by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, "Uddhav Thackeray needs to concentrate more on battling corona, by which the state has been the worst hit. But he seems to be more interested in settling scores with Kangana."

It is to be noted that Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government following her comments after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana came to Mumbai from Manali on September 9 amid her bitter face-off with the Maharashtra government and after a 5-day visit to the city, she left for Manali on Monday (September 14).

Before flying to Manali, Kangana tweeted to say, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my workplace, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."