Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur HC issues notice against Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and others

New Delhi: The ghost of 1998 Blackbuck poaching case refuses to leave Bollywood. A Jodhpur court has issued notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on an appeal by the state government challenging their acquittal.

ANI reported, “Jodhpur High Court issues a notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on an appeal by state govt challenging their acquittal in the case by a local court. #Rajasthan.”

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh were acquitted of all charges by the Jodhpur sessions court on April 5, 2018.

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan, who was convicted in the case, walked out free after a sessions court granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which he was given a five-year jail sentence.

The actor was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. However, other co-accused including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were acquitted of all charges last year.