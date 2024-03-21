Advertisement
'Blade Runner' and ‘Blood Simple’ Actor M Emmet Walsh Passes Away at 88

His manager Sandy Joseph confirmed that he died Tuesday in Vermont. He died of Cardiac Arrest .

 

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
M. Emmet Walsh, a veteran character actor who appeared in more than 150 films including “Blade Runner,” “Blood Simple” and “Knives Out” and played Dermot Mulroney’s dad in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” reported Variety. 

Walsh died from Cardiac Arrest on Tuesday at a hospital in ST.Albans, Vermont, his longtime manager Sandy Joseph said. 

Walsh portrayed Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scott's 1982 film 'Blade Runner' as well as the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut 'Blood Simple'.

He also played the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film 'Critters' and a minor appearance as a security guard in 'Knives Out'.

Walsh featured in several noteworthy 1970s films, including 'Little Big Man' with Dustin Hoffman, 'What's Up, Doc?' with Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand, 'Slap Shot' with Paul Newman, and 'The Jerk' with Steve Martin.

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his debut in movies in "Alice's Restaurant" in 1969. He was also active on TV, appearing in 'Sneaky Pete', 'The Mind of the Married Man' and guest starring on dozens of series including 'Frasier', 'The X-Files', 'NYPD Blue' and 'The Bob Newhart Show'. He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns' 'The Civil War' and 'Baseball' documentaries and lending his voice to 'The Iron Giant' and 'Pound Puppies', reported Variety. 

ASAAccording to Variety, the prolific actor with the hangdog face and trademark paunch went on to appear in "Fletch," "Back to School," "Raising Arizona" and "Twilight."(Inputs : ANI )

