Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights organisations

Washington DC: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children. The couple will make the donation to NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children`s Rights, reported E! News.

"We`re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Young Center`s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," said Lively and Reynolds in a statement.

"Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we`ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world," they added.

This is not the first time that 42-year-old Reynolds has supported a good cause. He has been an avid supporter of organisations like F--k Cancer and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Meanwhile, Lively, was honored for her work against child pornography at Variety`s Power of Women event in 2017.

