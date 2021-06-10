हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Blake Lively's father

Blake Lively's father, actor Ernie Lively dies at 74

In the two instalments of "The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants", released in 2005 and 2008, Ernie played the father of Bridget, a character essayed by his daughter Blake.

Blake Lively&#039;s father, actor Ernie Lively dies at 74
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Blake Lively Brasil

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Blake Lively's father and actor Ernie Lively, who worked in films such as "The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants" and "Turner & Hooch", passed away aged 74.

A representative for Ernie Lively confirmed his death to variety.com.

In the two instalments of "The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants", released in 2005 and 2008, Ernie played the father of Bridget, a character essayed by his daughter Blake.

Besides Blake, Ernie's other children including Jason, Eric, Robyn and Lori Lively have pursued careers in film and television, too.

Ernie was born in Maryland, Baltimore, in January 1947. He earned his first acting credit at age 28 with an appearance on "The Waltons". Four years later, he was cast in "The Dukes Of Hazzard".

His other show credits include "Fame", "Hill Street Blues", "Baywatch", "The X-Files", "Murder She Wrote", "Seinfeld", "That '70s Show" and "The West Wing".

Ernie also featured in films such as "Shocker", "Air America", "Showdown In Little Tokyo", "Passenger 57", "The Beverly Hillbillies", "Mulholland Falls", "American Pie 2" and "The Perfect Game". His last big-screen outing was in 2020, in the horror film "Phobic".

Ernie is survived by his wife Elaine and their children, as well as his sister Judith and nine grandchildren.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Blake Lively's fatherErnie Livelyernie lively deadernie lively diesHollywood
Next
Story

Checkmate COVID! Aamir Khan preps up for big face-off with chess champion Viswanathan Anand

Must Watch

PT5M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Reason for rift in Nusrat-Nikhil's relationship?