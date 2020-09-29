हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

BMC has served notices to my neighbours, threatened them to isolate me, claims Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's post comes just days after portions of her Pali Hill office were demolished by the BMC after her bitter face-off with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, in a fresh tweet, has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours and threatened them to isolate her. Kangana's post comes just days after portions of her Pali Hill office were demolished by the BMC after her bitter face-off with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

In her recent tweet, Kangana wrote, "Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses."

Read her tweet here:

Kangana drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, whom Kangana accused of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

Following this, she was given Y security. Kangana arrived in Mumbai amid tight security while the BMC conducted the demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were "illegally built".

Later, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of the office, asking the BMC to file a reply on the actress' petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' and sought a stay on the demolition process. 

A day after the demolition, Kangana visited her Mumbai office to inspect property damage. 

Kangana RanautBMCKangana ranaut vs bmcShiv Sena
