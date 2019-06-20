BMC invites RJ Malishka to inspect pre-monsoon work - Pics

New Delhi: Remember popular RJ Malishka Mendonsa's 2017 video highlighting potholes in Mumbai? Well, after two years, the famous face has now been invited by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to monitor their pre-monsoon work.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi along with his team members on Thursday invited RJ Malishka to visit the site and monitor the situation. The officials led by Pardeshi showed Malishka how much work the BMC has done so far to manage monsoons in the city.

Check out the pictures:

She was also briefed about the working style of the civic body and how the roads are maintained during monsoons and efforts made to ensure smooth running.

Mumbai faces a tough time during monsoons and two years back, Malishka had released a song titled 'Mumbaiiiiii, Tula BMC var bharosa nai ka?' and it had led to a huge controversy back then.