Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo 'completely shattered' by his sudden death, autopsy confirms 'no foul play'

Washington: 'Full House' star Bob Saget`s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, mourned his death, saying she is "completely shattered". Following the passing of Saget on January 9, his wife recently shared a statement on the devastating loss.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said in a statement to Us Weekly. She added, "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo added that "when the time is right and when this news is not as raw," she looks "forward to sharing more of Bob with the world."The blogger concluded, "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

As per Us Weekly, the comedian-actor was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9. He was 65 when he breathed his last.

The actor`s family released a statement at the time, confirming the news."We are devastated ... that our beloved Bob passed away today," they wrote on Sunday." He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," they added.

On Monday, authorities announced that Saget's autopsy was completed. The report indicated that there is currently no evidence of foul play or drug use, reported People magazine.

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a statement.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Stephany added. `The How I Met Your Mother` alum is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.Aubrey and her sisters developed a close bond with Rizzo after the blogger began dating Saget in 2015.

"Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened," the `Fuller House` alum told Us Weekly in April 2018. "They just love each other."The Illinois native chimed in, "He has three girls and I`m super close with them." Rizzo went on to say that she and her husband were not interested in having children of their own, choosing to "enjoy life and travel around" instead.

The couple got engaged in November 2017. "The story goes ... when he proposed he got on one knee and said, `I want to spend whatever years I have left with you,`" the bride reflected via Instagram the following year."I made him rephrase it of course. But seriously -- I can`t wait to spend COUNTLESS years of [love] and [laughter] with you," she added at the time. The duo wed in October of the following year in California, celebrating their third anniversary in 2021.