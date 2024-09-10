Bobby Deol rose like Phoenix, and he is a classic example of second innings. Bobby Deol made a smashing comeback and with Animal he became the star he is. Bobby never imagined he would achieve this kind of success in his second innings. But he was determined and today he is witnessing the unbelievable magic. Bobby in his recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, spoke about his alcohol addiction and how his family only felt sad seeing him in this condition.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Bobby said,"You can sit back and regret on everything you have done wrong. But how do you learn from your mistakes? It’s just that you had to go through all those things, and you had to come out of it. You can do it."

He said, "No one can hold your hand. I can't tell my fans who are going through that phase how to get out of it because they all know how to get out of it. Everybody knows how to get out of that phase. It is just that you have to believe in yourself."

Bobby recalled the feeling of his addiction and mentioned how it felt like he was drowning in it," Everybody feels weak, everybody feels they can't… it is so difficult… that you can't come out. It’s like you are drowning and people let themselves drown.

"I think everybody can swim out of it. I think there are small things here and there… suddenly there will be a switch turned out and you are like, ‘I can do it!’ For me, it was everybody around me in my house who were so worried about me. They would keep encouraging me. But they were so sad in their eyes looking at me while I was torturing myself. They could not help me beyond comforting me with their words."

Bobby witnessed massive success with Animal, he will be seen next in Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While he is all set for his OTT debut with Stardom helmed by Aryan Khan.