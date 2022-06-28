New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor, Bobby Deol, who won the digital fanbase with his portrayal of Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 3 at MX Player, revealed how nervous he was while filming intimate scenes with Esha Gupta. In an interview with Spotboye.com, Bobby opened up about shooting the web series's current season.

BOBBY DEOL ON SHOOTING BOLD SCENES WITH ESHA GUPTA

"I remember the first time I did an intimate scene, I was very nervous. It was the first time that I was doing something like this. My co-actor (Esha ) was so professional, she was so much involved in how well to portray a character, and then it becomes easy. And that’s why people enjoyed it. The way Prakash Ji shot the scenes, the team did work so everything was put in the right sync, " Bobby said.

The actor also opened up on playing a negative role on-screen. He said, "I am very happy that people have accepted me despite playing such a negative character. I hope now I get to do more different and challenging roles."

AASHRAM SEASON 3 AND BABA NIRALA

Ek Badnaam Aashram revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary.

Produced and Directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Original Series stars an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana,Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh. All episodes of this adrenaline-fueled drama will stream free exclusively on MX Player starting 3rd June.

Stream all episodes for free, exclusively on MX Player starting June 3, 2022.