Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on their 25th wedding anniversary, shares throwback pictures!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, i.e, on May 30, 2021.

Bobby took to his Instagram handle and shared some beautiful and unseen pictures of the lovely couple. He wished his beloved wife on their special day and wrote, “My heart, my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary (sic)."

Their love story was no less than a fairytale as the actor saw his ladylove for the first time at an Italian restaurant at Hotel President in Mumbai. Since then, he started liking her. After few days, he managed to get her number and later asked her out on a date. She agreed for the same and later the couple fell in love with each other.

They got married in 1996 and are now proud parents to two sons - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby and Tania are an extremely private couple and has kept his family life away from the media glare.

On the work front, Bobby was last seen in MX Player’s original Aashram in 2020. He will be soon seen in ‘Apne 2’. He will once again share the screen with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol in ‘Apne’ sequel. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.

He will also be seen in Abbas Mustan's 'Penthouse' co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha, Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.