New Delhi: It is very well said that hard work never betrays anyone. The same is true in the success story of Actor MohammedSaud Mansuri being an outsider in the industry, Saud has managed to establish his name in the Bollywood industry. His hard work, passion, and dedication to his work helped him to overcome all the hurdles and difficulties he faced initially in the industry.

He started his career at a very young age by playing a cameo in “MAAN KEE AWAAZ PRATIGYA “ in 2009 Next he was seen in “JAI JAI BAGRANGBALI “ playing the character of Lord Ram in year 2011, At this young age he successfully made his debut in Bollywood Industry in with movies like AZHAR, ALIF and GOLMAAL AGAIN “.

he learned at Twinkle Films from there he got selected for his first appearance in the serial, Maan Kee Awaz Partigya for spellbound productions; Walkwater Media Ltd in Film City. It was his dream to shoot in Film City.

It was a small cameo, he and his mom traveled at night and the next morning they reached Mumbai and shot for that serial after packing up in the evening they traveled back to Ahmedabad.

But after some time he got his next role in the serial: jai jai jai bajrang bali as lord raam for Sagar films in Baroda.

Again after 2 years of waiting, he got the serial, Kumkum Bhagya for Balaji telefilms and with this, he shifted to Mumbai.

Then his journey kept going and he got his first movie: Azhar as Young Azhar for Balaji Motion Pictures; Sony Pictures networks. And then his next movie was Alif as Ali for ab info soft; Jalsa pictures he was in Banaras for 30 days of shoot in December.