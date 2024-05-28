Advertisement
Bollywood Beyond Big Screen: Salman Khan To Shamita Shetty, Actors Who Have Amazing Art Skills

Let's take a peek behind the curtain and explore the artistic side of these Bollywood A-listers!   

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bollywood Beyond Big Screen: Salman Khan To Shamita Shetty, Actors Who Have Amazing Art Skills Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The world of Indian cinema is a dazzling spectacle, filled with larger-than-life personalities. But did you know some of your favorite actors also possess hidden talents in the visual arts? Let's take a peek behind the curtain and explore the artistic side of these Bollywood A-listers!   

Salman Khan

Beyond the action-hero persona, Salman Khan is known for his abstract paintings. He often uses bold colors and enjoys the process of creating art as a way to unwind.  

Shamita Shetty

This graceful actor, dancer and interior designer is also a skilled artist. She finds solace in sketching. Lost in the lines and shapes, she finds liberation and inspiration with every sketch she makes.  

Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

This “Dabangg-Girl” isn't just about delivering power-packed performances. Sonakshi Sinha is a passionate painter who enjoys depicting a variety of patterns, colors and combinations.  

Arshad Warsi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

This versatile actor is not just a comedic genius but also a passionate artist.  He rekindled his love for painting during lockdown, and his social media posts showcase intricate and expressive canvas works. Arshad's art reflects a depth that complements his phenomenal acting range.

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Following in the footsteps of her legendary mother, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor isn't just an emerging actress but also a talented painter. She enjoys expressing herself through vibrant colors or dancing whenever she is not shooting.  

These actors prove that artistic talent isn't confined to a single field. Their dedication to their craft, both on screen and off, is truly inspiring. 

