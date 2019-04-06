Bollywood celebs wish love, peace on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa and the first day of the Navratras on Saturday.

The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of the Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. It is also the Ugadi festival of Telugu-speaking people.

Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Today -- Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu, Hindu New year... Greetings and festivities of all the fabric of our diversity, our great nation.

Asha Bhosle: Happy Gudi Padwa

Ajay Devgn: Sabko Naye Saal Ki Bahut Badhaiyaan! Happy Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Sunny Deol: Happy Ugadi.

Esha Deol: Happy happy and happy for all the three festivals happening in our country.

Adnan Sami: On this auspicious day, wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Gudi Padwa.

Boman Irani: A very Happy Gudi Padwa to one and all! Wishing love, peace and happiness on this auspicious occasion.