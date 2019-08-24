Bollywood condoles death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley breathed his last on August 24. He died at the age of 66 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Jaitley was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of restlessness.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12.07 pm on 24 August 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 9/8/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors," the official statement read.

As soon as the news of his death broke out, Bollywood celebs took to social media pay their respects to the revered leader.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones, " Ritesh Deshmukh wrote.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "#RIPArunJaitley ... the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today....thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones."

“Nation loses another great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley,” Gurdaspur MP Sunny Doel tweeted.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle tweeted, “Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family.”

Expressing his sadness over Jaitley's passing away, Kapil wrote, "saddened by the passing away of mr ⁦@arunjaitley⁩ ji. A great n dynamic leader. U will b missed sir. RIP #arunjaitley."

The 66-year-old leader was a key party strategist. He played a pivotal role in banning triple talaq and pushing major economic legislations such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST). In his career spanning four-decades, Jaitley held the portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments.