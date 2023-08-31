Bollywood Divas Radiate Olive Green Elegance: A Stylish Showcase Of Our Favourite Looks

New Delhi: Bollywood's leading ladies have taken the fashion scene by storm with their impeccable sense of style, and their recent affinity for olive green outfits is a testament to their fashion-forward choices. From elegant dresses to chic blazers, these actresses have redefined the allure of olive green. Let's take a closer look at how these divas effortlessly rocked their olive-green ensembles.

Pragya Jaiswal effortlessly radiates timeless elegance in her olive green silk dress. The outfit resonates with her unique charm, striking a balance between comfort and elegance. The choice of dainty jewellery, adds the perfect touch of finesse to complete the look. As always, Pragya charms us with yet another ravishing look.



Kirti Sanon effortlessly exudes an abstract chic vibe in her olive green blazer dress. With her confident stance and radiant smile, she adds a layer of glamour to the ensemble. The tie-up black lace heels and layered necklace complete her edgy yet stylish appearance.

Kiara Advani captivates in an olive green high-slit, sheer gown. Her sheer confidence and poised demeanor elevate the ensemble, making her a captivating sight. The olive green hue compliments the outfit's intrigue.

Samantha Prabhu effortlessly embraces an urban cool vibe in her olive green cargo-inspired look. The full-sleeve top and cargo pants reflect her laid-back yet trendy style. Her confident presence and high-end bag complete the ensemble.

Rakul Preet's olive green blazer pant set exudes power and sophistication. The outfit perfectly complements her strong presence and style. Paired with a choker necklace and impeccable makeup, her look radiates both confidence and glamour.